Lebanon City police investigate overnight shooting

LEBANON, LEBANON COUNTY, Pa — A Lebanon man is hospitalized following a shooting overnight in the city.

According to a press release, Police were dispatched to a shots fired call on the 300 block of North 5th Street around 2:45 a.m. on Saturday. As police arrived, a car was seen quickly leaving the scene.

Police stooped the vehicle near 5th and Cumberland Streets where they found a 26-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was one of 4 passengers in the vehicle.

The man is now being treated at a local hospital where he is conscious and alert.

Evidence recovered at the scene shows that an involved house was struck by two bullets. Nobody inside was injured.

An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lebanon City Police Department at 717-272-204 or Crime Stoppers at 717-270-9800.