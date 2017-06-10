× Locals hold peaceful protest in response to anti-Muslim rally ‘March Against Sharia’ in Dauphin County

HARRISBURG, Dauphin County, Pa. — A peaceful protest took place in Harrisburg Saturday outside Goodwin Memorial Family Life Center in Dauphin County.

The event was in response to an anti-Muslim rally, “March Against Sharia,” which took place at the State Capitol at the same time.

The Community Responders Network (CRN) led the counter-protest in support of ‘Sharia Law’ which is a set of religious principles that help shape Islamic traditions.

Some of the main points of discussion were about ‘Sharia’ and foreign laws being imposed in American courts.

The non-profit says it’s fighting for human rights and it stands in solidarity with local Muslim communities.

“We are trying to go out, and we are trying to tell the other people and educate them about what Islam is, what Muslims are,” said Ejaz Sabeir, Protester & Member of Interfaith community to Islamic society of Chester. “We are asking them to get to learn from your neighbors, to learn from your physicians, your lawyers,” he added.

More than 150 people attended the counter-protests.