One person hurt following over night shooting in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa — Police in Harrisburg are investigating a shots fired incident that leaves one person injured.

According to the Harrisburg Bureau of Police, they responded to the shots fired call just after 3:00 a.m. on Saturday around Jefferson and Woodbine Streets. The victim was located at a near-by gas station with a gun-shot wound to the hip.

The victim told police that he was walking in the Kennedy Fried Chicken parking lot after leaving the Clover Club when he heard shots ring out. He then ran for safety.

Police found multiple bullet casings and damaged vehicles in the parking lot of Kennedy Fried Chicken.

The victim was taken to Hershey Medical Center for treatment and is said to be in good condition.

An investigation is ongoing.