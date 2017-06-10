× Three U.S. soldiers killed in Afghanistan; a fourth soldier wounded

WASHINGTON, D.C.– The Department of Defense confirms three U.S. soldiers were killed in Eastern Afghanistan on Saturday. A fourth soldier was wounded and is being treated for injuries.

The Taliban is claiming responsibility for the deaths, by using one of their members to infiltrate the Afghan Army. That soldier shot the U.S. soldiers and he was the shot and killed immediately.

The attack reportedly happened near the ISIS caves, where in April, the U.S. dropped the largest conventional weapon in its arsenal, the so-called, “mother of all bombs.”

Currently, there are more than 8,000 American troops helping the Afghan military in its fight against the Taliban.