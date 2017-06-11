× 2017 State Championships: Volleyball – Girls Lacrosse

FOX43 – District III is no stranger to excellence in athletics and Saturday proved once again that South central Pennsylvania can go toe to toe with anyone in the state.

Three area teams across two sports competed for state championships.

Kennard-Dale girls lacrosse was hoping to break the lock of District I in AA and crash the golden party for the first time.

Meanwhile in boys volleyball, Central York and Northeastern, weren’t just looking to complete a District III sweep of volleyball, but prove that the York-Adams League is the dominant conference when it comes to boys volleyball.

Central York, AAA, was looking for the seventh title in school history, while the Bobcats of Northeastern were looking for their fifth straight title in AA.

