York County Coroner identifies man killed in Shrewsbury crash

SHREWSBURY, York County, Pa. — The York County Coroner’s office has identified the 21-year-old who was killed in an early morning crash in Shrewsbury Sunday.

Austin Lee Davis, 21, of New Freedom was driving South in the area of 49 N. Main Street in Shrewsbury Borough, when he lost control of his car and hit a tree. It happened just before 2:00 a.m.

Davis was transported to York Hospital Trauma Center, where was pronounced dead around 3:10 a.m.

According to the York County Coroner’s Office, Davis died of blunt force head trauma from injuries he sustained in the crash. His death has been ruled accidental.

Officials say Davis was the only person inside the Honda and speed may have contributed to the crash.