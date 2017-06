Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK, Pa. -- Fire crews were called to a house fire on the 300 block of South Penn Street in York Sunday evening.

It happened around 5:15 p.m., and firefighters were able to get into the house next door to help put the fire out.

No injuries were reported, and no one was inside when fire officials arrived.

The fire chief said it looked like the home was under rehab.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.