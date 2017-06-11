× Eagles visit Lancaster

EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP- Passionate fans love their teams and I’m sure you already know that the Philadelphia Eagles fans are some of the most passionate in sports.

So it comes as no surprise that when some of the biggest names on the roster come to town, a lot of fans look to forward for their chance to have a short, but personal interaction with their favorite Birds.

Saturday, Malcolm Jenkins and Beau Allen, along with Swoop and the Eagles Cheerleaders took some time and advantage of the good weather to migrate out of Philadelphia and west to the Rockvale Outlets for an autograph signing and fan fest at the team pro shop.

