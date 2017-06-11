× Governor Tom Wolf and First Lady Frances Wolf open their doors for ‘Second Sunday’ in Dauphin County

HARRISBURG, Dauphin County, Pa. — Governor Tom Wolf and First Lady Frances Wolf opened doors to their residence in Harrisburg on Sunday.

It was all for the first “Second Sunday” series of the season, “Arts In The Garden”.

The free event gave the public a unique chance to tour the gardens, listen to live music from Hanover High School’s Steel Drum Band, watch dancers from Rasika School of Dance and enjoy the work of talented Pennsylvania artists.

“This was a great opportunity for the community to share and come together…this is everybody’s house, so we want them to feel welcome,” said Hannah DeLaney, Administrative Assistant.

The “Second Sunday” series will take place the second Sunday of each month, June through September. Visitors are invited to explore the Governor’s Residence from gardens 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Each event will highlight a specific theme and feature outdoor, family-friendly activities.

To get more information on each event time and theme, visit: Governor.pa.gov