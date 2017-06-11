× LGBTQ supporters take over the State Capitol in Dauphin County for ‘National Equality March for Unity and Pride’

HARRISBURG, Dauphin County, Pa. — LGBTQ voices were heard across the State capitol steps today.

It was all for the ‘National Equality March for Unity and Pride’, which also took place in Washington D.C.

The “Equality March” comes just one day before the one year anniversary of the deadly shooting at a gay nightclub in Orlando, Florida.

The event included a variety of special speakers, marching, music and dancing.

“LGBT individuals can still in many parts of the state be fired for who they are, and who they love or they will be denied for housing or accommodations, so we are here to celebrate pride, but also to really ask for fairness and equality,” said Rachel Levine, Physician General for the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

LGBT activists say President Trump threatens to erase the supreme court’s 2015 landmark ruling legalizing same sex marriage.

More than 200 people attended the march in Harrisburg and thousands more gathered in D.C.

June is also LGBT pride month and 50 sister marches are scheduled in cities across the country this month.