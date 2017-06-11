Local police officer receives “Excellence in Male Leadership” Award

HARRISBURG, Dauphin County, Pa. — A local police officer was honored with a very special award Sunday afternoon in Dauphin County.

It took place before the Harrisburg Senators game at FNB Field on Harrisburg’s City Island.

The “Excellence In Male Leadership” award was presented by the Pennsylvania Coalition Against Domestic Violence.

Jason Bolt, a Williamsport Police Officer and former school resource officer was the recipient.

Men attending the baseball game were also encouraged to sign a Father’s Day pledge to end gender violence.

“It’s important to understand the important role that men have in standing up, and standing shoulder to shoulder with us and saying no more to domestic violence,” said Ellen Karmer, Deputy Director for Program Services of Pennsylvania Coalition Against Domestic Violence.

More than 1,400 people have already signed the pledge to end gender violence in the statewide campaign.