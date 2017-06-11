Pennsylvania State Police Youth Week kicks off at York College

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPRING GARDEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Pennsylvania State Police are kicking off their State Police Youth Week Sunday at York College to prepare young people for military and law enforcement academies.

The Pennsylvania National Guard, American Legion and State Police team up to provide the military-style camp.

This year there are 71 students, ages 15-17, from across the state attending.

Trooper Brent Miller said it's a great opportunity for teenagers, and it teaches them discipline, and what to expect in a police or military academy.

Miller said, "It's very important to the public to show what it is to be a state police cadet or a military cadet and what they're in for when they sign up for this type of job."

Students have to apply to get into the camp through the American Legion.

Every year, state police said many of these kids go on to eventually become state troopers, local police officers and even go to the military.