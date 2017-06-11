× Police seeking help locating a missing Lancaster County man

EAST HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Lancaster County, Pa. — East Hempfield police are searching for a missing Lancaster County man.

Samual Pulles, 38, was last seen Wednesday June 7th at a Lowes located on Rohrerstown Road.

Authorities say he was walking home near Scarsdale Circle in East Hempfield Township and never made it home.

The last time Pulles had contact with his family was through text message on Wednesday evening, however they have not heard from him since then.

Anyone who has been in contact with Pulles or knows of his whereabouts, are asked to contact East Hempfield Police Department at 717-898-3103.