Single vehicle crash leaves one man dead in Shrewsbury

SHREWSBURY BOROUGH, YORK COUNTY, Pa — A 21-year-old man is dead following an over-night crash in Shrewsbury Borough on Sunday.

The crash happened when the man was driving along the first block of Main Street in Shrewsbury Borough. The driver was the only person inside the Honda when he lost control of the car and struck a tree just before 2 a.m. on Sunday according to the York County Coroner’s Office. He was not wearing a seat belt.

He was taken to York Hospital Trauma Center with life-threatening head injuries, where he succumbed to his injuries at 3:10 a.m. The cause of death is blunt force trauma to the head and the Manner of death has been ruled an accident by the Coroners Office.

Speed seems to be a factor into what caused the crash.

The mans identity is expected to be released later today.