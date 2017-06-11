× State Police in York looking for car involved in hit-and-run crash

NEWBERRY TOWNSHIP, YORK COUNTY, Pa — State Police in York are searching for a car involved in a hit-and-run crash on I-83 Sunday morning.

The crash happened near mile marker 33.8 on I-83 Southbound just before noon on Sunday morning. Police describe the car as a champagne or Gold colored Honda Accord with a black matte hood. The car has a PA license plate, and loud exhaust.

The driver of the car is said to be a white male with black hair and a black beard.

Anyone with information about the vehilce or operator is asked to contact PSP-York at 717-428-1011.