York man charged with robbing East Market Convenience Store

YORK, Pa.– A York man is facing charges for robbing a city convenience store.

26-year old Luis Rodriguez-Santiago is facing two charges in connection to the robbery of East Market Convenience Store, at 162 East Market Street.

York City Police were called to the store on Monday, June 5th at 3:21 p.m. Upon arrival, an employee told officers a man walked into the store, displayed a knife and demanded money from the cash register. She gave him the money, which totaled more than $300.

Police obtained surveillance video and were able to print photos of the suspect. Officers were then on the lookout for the suspect.

On Thursday, June 8th, a city police sergeant spotted an individual matching the suspect’s description. The individual, identified as Rodriguez-Santiago, was stopped and given his Miranda rights. Police say he waived those rights, talked openly to officers and admitted committing the robbery. They say Rodriguez-Santiago also admitted to taking the money.

He is charged with one count of Robbery and one count of Theft by Unlawful Taking.