× Be wary of heat exhaustion as temperatures rise; Here are some tips to beating the heat

HARRISBURG — With the first days of summer-like conditions upon us, health risks for everyone (especially older people and children) are on the rise along with the temperature and humidity.

Excessive heat can cause several health problems, including heat exhaustion.

According to Patient First health care, the symptoms of heat exhaustion include:

Profuse sweating

Headache

Dizziness

Nausea

Rapid heartbeat

Skin that feels cool and moist

Muscle cramps.

If you think someone is suffering from heat exhaustion, you should move them to a cooler location, apply cool, wet cloths to their body, and make sure they drink cool water. If the person vomits or refuses to drink, call 911. Heat exhaustion can lead to heart stroke.

How can you avoid heat-related illnesses?

Wear light-weight, light colored clothing made of breathable material, like cotton.

Stay hydrated. Drink water throughout the day.

Avoid strenuous outdoor activity on hot days.

If you must be outside, take frequent breaks in a cool place.

Air-conditioning is the best way to protect against heat-related illness. If you do not have air-conditioning at home during extreme heat. Try to spend time in air-conditioned locations such as a shopping mall, public library, or public health sponsored heat-relief shelter in your area.

Source: Patient First