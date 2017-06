YORK, YORK COUNTY, Pa.– Today is National Jerky Day, and the Beef Jerky Outlet is stopping by to help celebrate!

Kristen & Melissa Wolfe will be stopping by the FOX43 Kitchen to show off some of the jerky selections they have to offer as well as to inform about their week-long Bacon Mania Event.

For more information, you can visit the Beef Jerky Outlet’s site here.