× Elderly couple falls victim to driveway paving/sealing scam in Lancaster County

EAST DRUMORE TOWNSHIP, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– An elderly couple fell victim to a driveway paving/sealing scam late last month.

On May 23, police responded to a home along Black Bear Road for a report of theft by deception.

Upon further investigation, the elderly couple fell victim to a driveway paving/sealing scam.

The suspect is described as a white male between 40-50 years old with a tall and muscular build.

The suspect’s vehicle is described as a newer, white pickup with running boards.