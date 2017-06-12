Ephrata man facing charges after assaulting hospital staff while receiving treatment in emergency room

EPHRATA, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– Police have charged an Ephrata man for assaulting hospital staff while being treated as a patient.

James Heist, 42, is facing three counts of aggravated assault for his role in the incident.

On June 11 at approximately 12:25 a.m., Heist, while a patient at Wellspan-Ephrata Community Hospital Emergency room, became combative and assaulted three members of hospital staff, including a doctor and a nurse.

All three people received treatment for non-life threatening injuries, and at the completion of his treatment, Heist was arrested and transported to Lancaster County Central Arraignment.