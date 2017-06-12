Father killed in front of children after responding to ad about dog

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Florida father was shot and killed in front of his children Wednesday night while trying to find a dog through Facebook, according to WFLA.

Scott Bowman, 39, had been looking to add a pet to the family and even had plans to re-marry his ex-wife, Chelsea Bowman, she told the station. Chelsea said her fiance had answered an ad from a man who said he was giving away a dog, but the man insisted on meeting at Bowman’s house.

When he showed up, Chelsea said they invited him inside to thank him with a drink, but he became volatile and drunk.

“The dude takes his shoes off and he stays, and he doesn’t leave,” Bowman’s fiancee recalled, according to WFTV. “And it’s making everybody uncomfortable.”

When he refused to leave, Bowman and the man got into a fight, and the man shot him in the chest, Chelsea told WFTV. After the shooting, the couple’s children, 8 and 4, ran to their neighbor’s home.

“The kids came running up to the door, pounding on it,” neighbor Julie Wood said. “They were just terrified and just kept repeating, ‘My dad. There’s blood everywhere.'”

One man at the scene told officers he was involved in the shooting and was taken into custody, according to the report. While at the police station for questioning, Bowman’s fiancee said she could hear the the man banging on the walls “like a maniac” and cursing.

However, as of Monday evening, police had not reported filing any charges.