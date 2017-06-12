× FOX43 SPORTS POLL: Stanley Cup Finals vs. NBA Finals…which do you prefer?

The Pittsburgh Penguins finished off the Nashville Predators 2-0 in Game 6 Sunday night to capture their second straight Stanley Cup and bring the 2016-17 NHL season to an end.

The Golden State Warriors can follow suit tonight if they can knock off LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 5 in Oakland.

Do you prefer to watch the high-flying action of NBA basketball, or the fast, physical, pulse-pounding excitement of the NHL?

