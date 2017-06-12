× Giant Food stores and Martin’s Food markets recall Kidfresh Fun-tastic Fish Sticks

CARSLISLE, Pa. — Following a recall by Kidfresh, GIANT Food Stores, LLC and MARTIN’S Food Markets announced it removed from sale Kidfresh Fun-tastic Fish Sticks, which may contain milk, an allergen that is not listed on the ingredient label.

These products are safe to consume for individuals who do not suffer from a milk allergy.

The following products are included in this recall:

Kidfresh Fun-tastic Fish Sticks, 7.4 oz., UPC 8-1088201003-1 with Best By Dates May-31-18, Jul-02-18, and Jul-22-18

GIANT/MARTIN’S has received no reports of illnesses to date.

People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk may run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

Symptoms of food allergies typically appear from within a few minutes to two hours after a person has eaten the food to which he or she is allergic. Allergic reactions can include: hives; flushed skin or rash; tingling or itchy sensation in the mouth; face, tongue, or lip swelling; vomiting and/or diarrhea; abdominal cramps; coughing or wheezing; dizziness and/or lightheadedness; swelling of the throat and vocal cords; difficulty breathing; loss of consciousness.

Customers who have purchased these products should discard any unused portions and bring their purchase receipt to GIANT/MARTIN’S for a full refund.

Consumers looking for additional information on the recall may call Kidfresh at 1-800-DO KIDFRESH (1-800-365-4337) or write info@kidfresh.com. In addition customers may call GIANT/MARTIN’S Customer Service at 1-888-814-4268 for more information. Customers can also visit the GIANT or MARTIN’S websites.