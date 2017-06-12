× GIANT/MARTIN’s recalls select cod products

CARLISLE, CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– GIANT Food Stores and MARTIN’s Food Markets announced they have removed from sale GIANT/MARTIN’s select cod products which may contain milk, a known allergen, that is not declared on the product label.

The product is safe to consume for individuals who do not suffer from a milk allergy.

The following products are included in this recall:

GIANT/MARTIN’S Panko Cod Sandwich, UPC 20738460000, Item #

200073846, All Date Codes

200073846, All Date Codes GIANT/MARTIN’S Cod Fillet Sandwich, UPC 23718000000, Item #

200371800, All Date Codes

200371800, All Date Codes GIANT/MARTIN’S Panko Cod Fillet, Case UPC 3549326645, Item # 60358,

All Date Codes

These items were located in the hot bar and fried chicken warmer. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk may run the risk of serious or

life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product. Symptoms of food allergies typically appear from within a few minutes to two hours after a person has eaten the food to which he or she is allergic. Allergic reactions can include: hives; flushed skin or rash; tingling or itchy sensation in the mouth; face, tongue, or lip swelling; vomiting and/or diarrhea; abdominal cramps; coughing or wheezing; dizziness and/or lightheadedness; swelling of the throat and vocal cords; difficulty breathing; loss of consciousness.

Customers who have purchased this product should discard any unused portions and bring their purchase receipt to GIANT/MARTIN’S for a full refund.

Consumers looking for additional information on the recall may call High Liner Foods at 902-634-8811. In addition customers may call GIANT/MARTIN’S Customer Service at1-888-814-4268 for more information. Customers can also visit the GIANT or MARTIN’S websites.