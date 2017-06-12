× Harrisburg man charged with vehicular homicide in Saturday crash that killed pedestrian

HARRISBURG — A Harrisburg man faces charges of vehicular homicide and eight additional offenses in a hit-and-run accident that killed a pedestrian in the city Saturday night.

Deon Jenkins, 36, has been arrested and charged by Harrisburg Police in the death of Naya Griffin, also of Harrisburg. Police say Jenkins was driving the vehicle that struck and killed Griffon on the State Street Bridge early Saturday morning. Bystanders told police that Griffin had been struck by a speeding black vehicle, which then fled the scene.

Police believe Jenkins was possibly in a bar on the 200 block of Verbeke Street prior to the incident. Investigators are seeking any information about his whereabouts prior to the accident, as well as anyone who might have witnessed the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Harrisburg Police Department by phone (717) 255-3112 or (717) 255-3123 or via email at telliott@cityofhbg.com or rlyda@cityofhbg.com. Tips will remain confidential.