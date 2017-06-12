× Harrisburg man facing charges after search reveals weapons, bomb-making materials

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– A Harrisburg man is facing charges after being found with weapons and admitting to trying to create a bomb.

Shihi Thomas, 22, is facing person not to possess firearm and possession of explosive materials in addition to violations of probation.

On June 9, Dauphin County Probation served a warrant on Thomas who lives at MW Smith Homes.

While searching, police found a loaded 22 caliber rifle, body armor, and a duffle bag containing various ammunition.

Thomas admitted to officer that he tried to create some type of bomb.

ATF was contacted and took possession of the bomb-making materials.

Now, Thomas faces charges.