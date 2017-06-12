× Inspector General releases list of welfare fraud charges

HARRISBURG, PA. – The Office of Inspector General (OIG) filed welfare fraud charges against 64 individuals between April 1 and April 30, 2017. The restitution owed the commonwealth in these cases totals $287,659.80. Additional cost savings will be realized as the defendants will be temporarily disqualified from receiving public benefits in the programs they defrauded.

For April 2017, the restitution totals by benefits program amounted to: $187,241.19 for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP); $37,052.89 for medical assistance; $46,494.20 for subsidized day care; $11,348.18 for cash assistance and $5,523.34 for the Low Income Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP).

“April’s cases range from SNAP benefits trafficking in exchange for cash to buy heroin in Williamsport to $52,909 in combined SNAP, medical assistance and LIHEAP fraud in Warren County,” Inspector General Bruce R. Beemer said. “Our investigators are zealous in pursuing all cases, regardless of the amount, because it’s taxpayer money and stopping fraud means making those benefits available to Pennsylvanians who truly need them.”

The OIG filed 29 criminal cases of fraudulently receiving public assistance in Pennsylvania that were graded as a felony of the third degree. The defendants are:

• Marquita D. McKnight, 32, of Philadelphia, for $3,071 in SNAP fraud and $3,015 in cash assistance fraud.

• Carlos J. Reales, 36, of Peckville in Lackawanna County, for $3,084.76 in cash assistance fraud.

• Shatisa Rainey, 27, of Tobyhanna in Monroe County, for $3,665 in SNAP fraud and $1,523.36 in cash assistance fraud.

• Amanda J. Pioquinto, 34, of Ephrata in Lancaster County, for $6,326 in SNAP fraud.

• Rhonda S. Gingell, 46, formerly of Franklin County, for $2,005 in SNAP fraud and $3,621.24 in medical assistance fraud.

• Swapan Datta, 60, of Bensalem in Bucks County, for $3,488 in SNAP fraud.

• Royce M. Stanley, 37, of Lancaster in Lancaster County, for $5,199 in SNAP fraud.

• Marceau Azor, 39, of Lancaster in Lancaster County, for $5,199 in SNAP fraud.

• Andrea M. Savage, 41, of Johnstown in Cambria County, for $5,012 in SNAP fraud.

• Samantha Dickerson, 44, of Perkasie in Bucks County, for $12,763 in SNAP fraud.

• Samuel W. Oldham, 36, of South Fork in Cambria County, for $3,064 in SNAP fraud.

• Kathryn E. Magyar, 47, of Johnstown in Cambria County, for $3,468 in SNAP fraud.

• Michele Czilinger, 64, of Moscow in Lackawanna County, for $2,211.00 in SNAP fraud and $2,986.66 in medical assistance fraud.

• Misty R. Hunter, 35, of Tidioute in Warren County, for $37,767 in SNAP fraud, $11,842.98 in medical assistance fraud and $3,299.34 in LIHEAP fraud.

• Maria Y. Rodriguez, 37, of Lancaster in Lancaster County, for $11,794 in SNAP fraud.

• Curtis A. Cottrill, 30, of West Middlesex in Mercer County, for $386 in SNAP fraud and $4,296.82 in medical assistance fraud.

• Stephanie Dezzi, 32, of Nazareth in Northampton County, for $3,440 in SNAP fraud.

• Robin Rice, 37, of Titusville in Venango County for $4,451 in SNAP fraud.

• Nekisha Fuller, 39, of Chester in Delaware County, for $5,355 in SNAP fraud.

• Elizabeth A. Tucker, 36, of Bradford in McKean County, for $3,310 in SNAP fraud.

• John D. Lichtenberger, 48, of Bradford in McKean County, for $3,310 in SNAP fraud.

• Amanda Stafford, 35, of Greenville in Mercer County, for $561 in SNAP fraud and $5,075.10 in medical assistance fraud.

• Miriam V. Ocasio, 32, of Allentown in Lehigh County, for $6,556 in SNAP fraud.

• Yovanka S. Mercado, 42, of Lebanon in Lebanon County, for $3,565 in SNAP fraud.

• Charlene Dorsey, 42, of Altoona in Blair County, for $8,073.41 in medical assistance fraud.

• Randy R. Hall, 27, of Harrisburg in Dauphin County, for $12,380.77 in subsidized day care fraud.

• Alina R. Hall, 34, of York in York County, for $12,380.77 in subsidized day care fraud.

• Laura E. Miller, 32, of Schuylkill Haven in Schuylkill County for $6,423.64 in subsidized day care fraud.

• Jewel Williams, 37, of Harrisburg in Dauphin County, for $26,038.79 in subsidized day care fraud.

If convicted, the maximum penalty they face is seven years in prison and a fine of $15,000, plus a mandatory disqualification period from the benefits program they defrauded.

The OIG filed 26 criminal cases of fraudulently receiving public assistance in Pennsylvania that were graded as a misdemeanor of the first degree. The defendants are:

• David R. Smith, 58, of Pittsburgh in Allegheny County, for $2520.23 in SNAP fraud.

• Sherri M. Jester, 46, of Pittsburgh in Allegheny County, of $1,672 in SNAP fraud.

• Christine Connelly, 30, of Pipersville in Bucks County, for $469 in SNAP fraud and $1,102.50 in cash assistance fraud.

• Nicole A. Welch, 41, formerly of Pottsville in Schuylkill County, for $1,758 in SNAP fraud.

• Michael A. Latorre, 21 of East Stroudsburg in Monroe County, for $1,516.56 in cash assistance fraud.

• Gary E. Williams, 39, of Harrisburg in Dauphin County, for $1,941 in SNAP fraud.

• Jodi M. Ford, 39, of Quakertown in Bucks County, for $2,862 in SNAP fraud.

• Zuleyka Montes-Santiago, 30, of Lancaster in Lancaster County, for $1,722 in SNAP fraud.

• Tracy M. Williams, 43, of Morrisville in Bucks County, for $2,945 in SNAP fraud.

• Jamie L. Napolitano, 34, of Tamaqua in Schuylkill County, for $2,409 in SNAP fraud.

• Janette Grandinetti, 33, of Morrisville in Bucks County, for $1,992 in SNAP fraud and $1,651 in subsidized day care fraud.

• Talibah Burnett, 29, of Sharon Hill in Delaware County, for $2,758 in SNAP fraud.

• Julie A. Motz, 30, of Greensburg in Westmoreland County, for $1,918 in SNAP fraud.

• Dain G. Boozel, 46, of Mifflin in Juniata County, for $1,872 in SNAP fraud and $724 in LIHEAP fraud.

• Lilisbeth M. Lopez, 28, of Allentown in Lehigh County, for $2,573 in SNAP fraud.

• Barbara N. Rivera, 40, of Allentown in Lehigh County, for $2,913 in SNAP fraud.

• Debra A. Rutkowski, 59, of Jessup in Lackawanna County, for $1,744 in SNAP fraud.

• Antonia M. Waterman, 47, of Tobyhanna in Monroe County, for $2,051 in SNAP fraud.

• Michael Growalt, 24, of Marcus Hook in Delaware County, for $1,940 in SNAP fraud.

• Monica L. Cole, 35, of York in York County, for $2,003 in SNAP fraud.

• Brandy DiClaudio, 37, of West Middlesex in Mercer County, for $2,978 in SNAP fraud.

• Kayla Hritz, 24, of Bolivar in Westmoreland County, for $2,039 in SNAP fraud.

• Nicole Myers, 36, of Manor in Westmoreland County, for $1,533 in SNAP fraud.

• Wanderous C. Gilliam, 40, of Albrightsville in Carbon County, for $2,472 in SNAP fraud.

• Magdala Etienne, 46, of Lebanon in Lebanon County for $2,710 in SNAP fraud.

• Dana R. Pryor, 25, of Williamsport in Lycoming County, for selling $106.96 in SNAP benefits on her Electronic Benefit Transfer Access (EBT) card in exchange for cash to purchase $30 worth of heroin.

If convicted, the maximum penalty they face is five years in prison and a fine of $10,000, plus a mandatory disqualification period from the benefits program they defrauded.

The OIG filed 5 criminal cases of fraudulently receiving public assistance in Pennsylvania that were graded as a misdemeanor of the second degree. The defendants are:

• Nancy Nunez-Gonzalez, 51, of Allentown in Lehigh County, for $1,106 in cash assistance fraud.

• Kim Valentin, 49, of Yorkana in York County, for $1,451 in SNAP fraud.

• Michele L. Hull, 46, of New Oxford in Adams County, for $1,376 in SNAP fraud, $1,156.68 in medical assistance fraud and $ 600 in LIHEAP fraud.

• Vanessa L. Miller, 29, of Tamaqua in Schuylkill County, for $1,499 in SNAP fraud.

• Amanda L. Hudler, 33, of Lancaster in Lancaster County, for $1,067 in SNAP fraud.

If convicted, the maximum penalty they face is two years in prison and a fine of $5,000, plus a mandatory disqualification period from the benefits program they defrauded.

The OIG filed three criminal cases of fraudulently receiving public assistance in Pennsylvania that were graded as a misdemeanor of the third degree. The defendants are:

• Lynsey M. Russell, 25, of Kittanning in Armstrong County, for $772 in SNAP fraud.

• Edward D. Sturgeon, Jr., 34, of Sagamore in Armstrong County, for $748 in SNAP fraud.

• Ashly M. Lynch, 28, of Sagamore in Armstrong County, for $748 in SNAP fraud.

If convicted, the maximum penalty they would face is one year in prison and a fine of $2,500, plus a mandatory disqualification period from the benefits program they defrauded.

In addition, Eric F. Jewell, 36, of Guys Mills in Crawford County, pleaded guilty on May 8 to a misdemeanor of the third degree for fraudulently obtaining $970 in SNAP benefits and $900 in LIHEAP benefits. He was ordered to pay full restitution, a $300 fine and court costs and will be disqualified from receiving SNAP benefits for 12 months. His charges were filed on April 7.

To report suspected fraud please call the Welfare Fraud Tipline at 1-800-932-0582 or visit the OIG website at http://www.oig.pa.gov. Tipsters may remain anonymous.

SOURCE: Office of the Inspector General