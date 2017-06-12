× Landlord facing charges after stealing tenant’s keys, resisting arrest in Lancaster County

MILLERSVILLE, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A landlord is facing charges after chasing her tenant around a residence, stealing his keys out of his car, and resisting arrest.

Barbara Adams, 50, of Leola, is facing aggravated assault on a police officer, resisting arrest, theft from a motor vehicle and simple assault charges.

At approximately 12:40 p.m. on Sunday, June 11, police were dispatched to the 1st block of Kendes Road for a report of a disturbance involving a landlord and tenant.

Upon arrival, police met with the tenant who reported that Adams had chased him around his residence before stealing his keys out of his car.

The victim was in the process of moving out, and wanted assistance in getting his keys back.

However, Adams refused to return the keys and was placed under arrest for the theft of the keys. During her arrest, Adams fought officers by kicking and scratching them as they attempted to get her in handcuffs.

Adams was taken to Lancaster County Prison for arraignment.