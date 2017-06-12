× Pittsburgh Penguins beat Nashville Predators 2-0 to clinch back-to-back Stanley Cup titles

NASHVILLE, TN.– The Pittsburgh Penguins were able to hold on through a knock-em-down, drag-it-out series with the Nashville Predators to clinch their second consecutive Stanley Cup title.

The team clinched the title with a 2-0 victory in Nashville Sunday evening, with C Sidney Crosby taking home playoff MVP honors in the form of the Conn Smythe Trophy. It is Crosby’s third Stanley Cup title.

Goalie Matt Murray made 27 saves and posted his second consecutive shutout to help lead his team to victory. Murray is the first goaltender in NHL history to win the clinching game for the Stanley Cup in each of his first two seasons.

The Penguins became the first team in nearly two decades to repeat as champions, and claimed the team’s fifth overall title.