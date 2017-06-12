× Police advise caution on Route 462 bridge due to mayflies

WRIGHTSVILLE, Pa. — Street lights have been turned off on the Veterans Memorial Bridge between York and Lancaster counties, and police are advising drivers to use extra caution when crossing the bridge at night.

The reason for turning off the lights, is because mayflies are due to hatch in the area soon, and swarms have been known to cause problems for drivers in the past, making it hard to see, especially at night.

Experts say mayflies only live for two to three days, so once the swarm hatches, they shouldn’t be around for long. But until then, police urge drivers to use caution going over the Route 462 bridge at night.