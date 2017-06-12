× Police find body during search for missing East Hempfield man

EAST HEMPFIELD, Pa. — While searching for a missing man in Lancaster County on Monday afternoon, crews discovered a deceased body in Wheatland Hills Park.

Police were searching the area for Samuel Pulles, who has been missing since Wednesday, and is known to take walks on the park trails, according to police. The body was discovered about 10 feet from a river bank in Wheatland Hills Park. The Lancaster County Coroner has yet to identify the body, or the cause of death, but police say there is no evidence that suggests the death was suspicious or involved foul play at this time.

Pulles has still not been found, and was last seen Wednesday June 7th at a Lowes located on Rohrerstown Road. Authorities say he was walking home near Scarsdale Circle in East Hempfield Township and never made it home.

The last time Pulles had contact with his family was through text message on Wednesday evening, however they have not heard from him since then.

Anyone who has been in contact with Pulles, knows of his whereabouts, or have any information about the body found are asked to contact East Hempfield Police Department at 717-898-3103.