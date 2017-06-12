× Police looking for man who exposed himself in Negley park

LEMOYNE, CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — West Shore Regional Police responded to Negley park on Monday afternoon, after a report of indecent exposure at the park.

A woman reported seeing an older white man behind park dumpsters. The man then exposed himself to her, and she ran from the scene. The man was described as having balding white hair that was short on the sides, and was wearing wearing a bright blue t-shirt the last time he was seen.

Anyone with information or who observes anything suspicious is asked to contact West Shore Regional Police at 717-238-9676.