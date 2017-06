× Police respond to Monday night shooting in York

YORK, Pa. — Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Monday night in York that sent one person to the hospital.

According to York County Dispatch, a call came in at 9:11pm reporting a shooting on West Locust street near South Sheridan street in York. One person was transported from the scene in an ambulance, and the shooting is under police investigation.

More details will be provided as they become available.