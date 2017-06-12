× Police searching for those who broke into, spray painted “KKK” on inside of trailer in Franklin County

ST. PETERS TOWNSHIP, FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa.– Police are searching for those responsible for breaking into and vandalizing a mobile trailer.

Sometime between June 1 and June 8, an actor or actors forcibly entered the mobile trailer and spray painted “KKK” while vandalizing the inside.

The outside of the trailer was vandalized along with the camp site.

If you have any information into this crime, contact PSP at Chambersburg.