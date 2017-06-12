× Police searching for York man after homicide investigation

YORK, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police and the York City Police Department are searching for a man in connection to a homicide that happened last month.

On May 28, at approximately 9:30 p.m., York City Police went out to the 700 block of East Princess Street, because it had been reported that a car had crashed into a building. In the front seat of the vehicle, officers discovered a man who had suffered from multiple gunshot wounds. The man was taken York Hospital, and died because of the extent of his injuries. Following the investigation into this incident, police have issued an arrest warrant for Willie C. Peterson, 27, of York.

Peterson, also known as Homer, is described as 5’7″ and 150lbs, with black hair and brown eyes, and has tattoos on his left and right arms. His last known address was near the 600 Block of East Market Street in York.

If you have information on this crime, any serious crime, or wanted person, call Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS.