Record heat is likely Monday afternoon, humidity remains high

RECORD HEAT LIKELY: A strong ridge of high pressure continues to dominate through the beginning of week, keeping hazy, hot, and humid conditions in place. Monday morning begins warm and stuffy, with record heat on the horizon. Readings begin in the 60s to near 70 degrees. Plenty of sunshine boosts these numbers fast through the day. Readings reach the lower to middle 90s, meaning record heat is very likely for today’s date. Aside from a few afternoon clouds, expect intense sunshine. Keep the bottled water nearby! The overnight period is warm and soupy. Hazy spots are likely, with readings falling into the middle 60s to lower 70s. Tuesday is more of the same. We’re near record heat once again, with a chance to tie it. Afternoon readings are in the lower to middle 90s. The humidity remains uncomfortably high. It’s another day to keep water and sunscreen close!

NOT AS HOT WITH T-STORMS: The patter breaks down for the middle of the week as backdoor cold front tries to slip through. Most should fall out of the 90s, but as it crosses through, isolated afternoon showers and thunderstorms are likely. The humidity comes down a bit for Thursday. After a few morning showers and thunderstorms, the afternoon looks much drier. Temperatures are in the lower to middle 80s. A few afternoon thunderstorms are possible Friday. The humidity is back, with readings in the 80s.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Models are indicating warming returns for the weekend. Temperatures flirt with the 90 degree mark both Saturday and Sunday, depending on shower and thunderstorm chances. The coverage looks isolated for now, but more widespread activity could keep readings for most in the 80s. Either way, expect above average warmth in addition to uncomfortable humidity levels.

Have a great Monday!