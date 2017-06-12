Royer’s summer events help bring community together

YORK, YORK COUNTY, Pa.– Royer’s Flowers & Gifts has more than just arrangements for sale.

In fact, Royer’s has a few events that will help bring the community together this summer.

First, Royer’s hosts a kids club event on June 17, where you can make an arrangement, get a free balloon, and enter a birthday card design contest. To enter the event, you must bring a non-perishable food for admission. Call the nearest store to register!

Royer’s Stems Hunger is entering its seventh year, running from June 17- July 1. The event has collected nearly six tons of food for Central Pennsylvania Food Bank and Greater Berks Food Bank. Bring a non-perishable food as a donation!

Today on FOX43 Morning News, Erica Bixby will be showing off the arrangement kids can make at the Kids Club event on June 17.

For more information on Royer’s, you can visit their site here.