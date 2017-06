YORK, YORK COUNTY, Pa.– Summer is one of those fun times of year where all you want to do is enjoy yourself and the weather.

However, with more free time and more activities to enjoy, there are an increasing number of hazards to your teeth.

Whether it be sugary summer treats, sports, or other activities, it’s important to keep your teeth safe.

Dr. Nirmal Shah, DDS from Smilebuilderz Dental Practice is stopping by the set to offer safety tips for your teeth this summer.