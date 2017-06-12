× Taco Tuesday: Taco Bell will give away free tacos tomorrow in NBA Finals promotion

Do tacos taste better if they’re free?

You can find out this week.

Taco Bell will offer free Doritos Locos Tacos on Tuesday, June 13.

The offer is part of the fast food restaurant’s “Steal a Game, Steal a Taco” giveaway that’s tied to this year’s NBA Finals.

The visiting Golden State Warriors “stole” a road win from the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game Three, triggering the taco giveaway. The Warriors topped the Cavs 118-113 at the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, with Golden State scoring the final 11 points of the game to take a 3-0 lead in the series.

The Cavs came back Friday, winning Game Three 137-116, but Taco Bell’s offer still stands.

Those interested can grab their free taco at all participating U.S. Taco Bell locations from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday.

