Thunderstorm chances back for the week

A COUPLE TUESDAY STORMS: Temperatures start mild in the low-70s. We may see record highs for Tuesday afternoon with highs in the mid-90s. A few pop-up thunderstorms will be possible for the afternoon and into the early evening. Localized heavy rain and lightning will be possible, though the chance is low. Otherwise we enjoy partly cloudy skies with a light southwest wind.

BETTER CHANCES WEDNESDAY: We see a better chance for thunderstorms on Wednesday with highs in the mid-80s. We have a MARGINAL risk for severe weather; on a scale of 1-to-5, we’re at the lowest level, a 1. Storms will develop in the afternoon and multiply heading towards the evening. Heavy rain, lightning and small hail will be possible.

STAYING WITH US: Thunderstorm chances last into the early hours of Thursday and return Friday afternoon with highs in the low-80s both days. Winds switch from out of the north to out of the southeast at 5-10MPH. We can’t rule out a slight thunderstorm chance in the afternoon and early evening hours of Saturday and Sunday as well with highs reaching the mid-to-upper 80s.

Don’t change any plans just yet, just stay tuned to the FOX43 weather app, Chief Meteorologist MaryEllen Pann and Meteorologist Andrea Michaels as we head throughout the week. We’ll give you the information you need to be Weather Smart!

Have a great one!

-Meteorologist Bradon Long