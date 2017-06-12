× Walmart theft suspect accused of punching security officer

WEST MANCHESTER TWP., York County, Pa. — A York Township man is accused of punching a Walmart loss prevention officer when he was confronted for attempting to steal over $400 in children’s clothing. It happened on May 25th at the West Manchester Walmart. Police say Luis Angel Soto-Rivera, of York Twp., was caught stuffing the clothing into a black bag, which he also pulled off a store shelf. The loss prevention officer says he recorded Soto-Rivera taking the items on his cell phone from a another aisle.

Loss prevention followed Soto-Rivera around the store as he loaded the bag with clothes and then bypassed the registers without paying for the items. When confronted, Soto-Rivera allegedly punched and shoved the officer and fled the store, leaving behind the stolen merchandise.

Soto-Rivera was identified in a photo lineup by the loss prevention officer. The suspect has a history of retail thefts, according to court records.