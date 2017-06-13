Another hot and humid afternoon with temperatures near record heat again

NEAR RECORD HEAT AGAIN: A strong ridge of high pressure continues to dominate, so it’s yet another hazy, hot, and humid day. The morning begins warm and stuffy, with hazy spots. Readings begin in the 60s to lower 70s. Plenty of sunshine to start boosts these numbers fast through the day. Readings reach the upper 80s to lower 90s, making for the first official heat wave of the year! The consecutive days at 90 degrees or higher are needed. Clouds pop up during the afternoon, leading to hazy sunshine. Keep the bottled water nearby! Today’s record is 95 degrees, so we’re near record heat, but that record should remain safe. A couple isolated afternoon thunderstorm are possible, but most stay dry. The humidity remains high and very uncomfortable. Heat indices reach the lower to middle 90s. The overnight period is still warm and stuffy with a few isolated thunderstorms. Readings fall into the 60s to near 70 degrees.

NOT AS HOT WITH T-STORMS: The patter breaks down for the middle of the week as backdoor cold front tries to slip through. Most should fall out of the 90s, but as it crosses through, isolated afternoon showers and thunderstorms are likely on Wednesday. The humidity comes down a bit for Thursday once it gets through the area. After an early morning shower or thunderstorm, the afternoon looks much drier. Temperatures are in the lower 80s. A few afternoon thunderstorms are possible Thursday night into Friday as the front reemerges north. The humidity is back, with readings in the lower 80s again.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Models are indicating warming returns for the weekend. Temperatures flirt with the 90 degree mark both Saturday and Sunday, depending on shower and thunderstorm chances. The coverage looks isolated for now, but more widespread activity could keep readings for most in the 80s. Either way, expect above average warmth in addition to uncomfortable humidity levels. A cold front crosses through late Sunday and through early Monday, so a few showers and thunderstorms could linger. Expect more sunshine for the afternoon. Temperatures reach the lower to middle 80s.

Have a great Tuesday!