× Attorney General taking legal action against 31 unregistered home improvement contractors

HARRISBURG, Pa — Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro today announced the filing of 31 legal actions against home improvement contractors who failed to register under Pennsylvania law.

Home improvement contractors who earn more than $5,000 a year are required to register every other year under Pennsylvania’s Home Improvement Consumer Protection Act (HICPA). The legal actions – settlement agreements known as Assurances of Voluntary Compliance – are being filed by the Bureau of Consumer Protection. Each of the contractors cited for failing to register received fines of at least $500.

“When consumers hire a contractor to work on their home, they have a right under Pennsylvania law to work with a legitimate business,” Attorney General Shapiro said. “Our consumer protection bureau is taking legal action to protect homeowners and making sure you can research a contractor to find out if they are legitimate through Pennsylvania’s statewide contractor database: http://hicsearch.attorneygeneral.gov/ . ”

In addition to the announced legal actions, consumer protection attorneys issued warning letters to 17 other contractors, advising that registration under the HICPA law is required if they continue to do business as contractors. Another dozen contractors voluntarily registered after being contacted by investigators. Registration under state law also requires contractors to carry insurance.

In announcing the legal actions, Attorney General Shapiro also provided a series of tips for consumers to follow in choosing a contractor to improve or work on their homes:

Check the contractor’s registration: Always confirm your contractor is registered by visiting http://hicsearch.attorneygeneral.gov/.

Always confirm your contractor is registered by visiting http://hicsearch.attorneygeneral.gov/. Solicit multiple bids: Draft a scope of work and submit it to multiple contractors. Then, compare the results. Remember: The lowest bid is not always the best bid.

Draft a scope of work and submit it to multiple contractors. Then, compare the results. Remember: The lowest bid is not always the best bid. Check out references: Ask for references, check with friends or look at sites that review contractors. Do independent research before choosing your contractor.

“Pennsylvanians suffered when dishonest home improvement contractors went unchecked, and our office is taking action to make the contracting process safer and more reliable for all consumers across the Commonwealth,” Attorney General Shapiro said. “As Attorney General I’ll always stand up for consumers, from taking on the big fights to making sure we do the day to day work of upholding Pennsylvania law.”

In addition to using the contractor database, Attorney General Shapiro urged homeowners to call the Bureau of Consumer Protection at 1-800-520-6680 or use email at scam@attorneygeneral.gov to report a problem contractor. “Call or email us. Let me know how we can help you,” he said.

The attorney general thanked Senior Deputy Attorney General Linda Williams, who headed up the contractor investigation and filing of the legal actions.

Settlement agreements with the following contractors have been filed in courts across the state:

1-800-Best-Rug, Inc., d/b/a Stevens Carpet One Floor & Home, of Carrolltown

A & K Pole Buildings, Incorporated and Allen W. Snyder, of Harrisburg

Anytime Heating and Cooling, LLC and Brennan M. Smith, of York

Beaver Creek Building Supply, LLC and John J. Rissler, of New Enterprise

Kenneth Betonte, d/b/a Rooter Express, of Pittsburgh

Ceykovsky Concrete Construction, LLC and Kim A. Ceykovsky, of Danielsville

Color Stones, LLC and Said Baidane, of Kinzers

Christopher S. Crilly, d/b/a Freedom Paving Co., of Roaring Spring

David W. Fletcher d/b/a Fletcher’s Heating & Air Conditioning Services, of Dillsburg

Jeffrey A. Wilbur Plumbing & Heating, Inc., of Mechanicsburg

Jim Stellabuto’s Everything Under Foot, Inc. & James Stellabuto , of DuBois

Kares Krafted Kitchens, Inc., of Freemansburg

Kimmel & Kimmel, Inc., of Hegins

Carlos Lebron, d/b/a Carlos Lebron Contracting, of Plymouth

Christopher R. Luzier, d/b/a Luzier Construction, of Saegertown

Tommy Mack, d/b/a Tommy Mack Sealcoating, of Mars

Melvin E. Cassel Enterprises, Inc. and Keith Cassel, of Grantville

Middletown Ice and Coal Company and Frederick C. Owens, of Middletown

Morgan Restoration Services, Inc., d/b/a ServPro of Hershey/Swatara, of Harrisburg

David J. Nelson, d/b/a Nelson Construction, of Bethlehem

Petcosky & Sons Plumbing and Heating, Inc., of Vestral, NY

Gary Radabaugh d/b/a Gary Radabaugh Heating & Air Conditioning, of Mechanicsburg

Scicchitano General Contracting, Inc. and Anthony S. Scicchitano, of Elysburg

S.E. Green Plumbing, Heating & Cooling, Inc., of York Springs

Shipley Energy Company, of York

Sikora Brothers Paving, Inc., of Hunlock Creek

Brett Staley, d/b/a Staley Buildings, of Washington, PA

Nicholas Tirpak, d/b/a Nick’s Lawn and Property Maintenance, of Fishertown

Benjamin R. Thomas, d/b/a Ben’s Home Services Ben Thomas, of Kingsley

SOURCE: Attorney General’s Press Office