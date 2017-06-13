× Car crashes into Wellspan building in Shrewsbury

SHREWSBURY TOWNSHIP, YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A vehicle crashed into an entrance of the Wellspan Imaging Stonebridge Center in Shrewsbury on Tuesday afternoon.

Just after 2pm on Tuesday, police arrived at the Wellspan center located on Wolfe road, where a vehicle had crashed into the building, near one of the entrances. One of the brick pillars was damaged, as well as the automatic sliding door that leads to the building, and the wall of the building.

According to police, there were two vehicles involved in the accident, and injuries were reported.