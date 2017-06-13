× Dallastown baseball, Donegal and Cedar Cliff softball advance to PIAA Finals

The final week of the high school sports season is here. The last batch of PIAA champions are crowned on Friday and a few local teams are still vying for a title. Dallastown’s baseball squad racked up their 20th victory in a row in the semifinal round with a solid 6-1 win against State College in 6A. East Pennsboro held the lead in their 4A matchup with Dallas before falling 7-5. In the 1A semi, High Point Baptist is edged by Meyersdale 2-1 in extra innings.

A local softball champ is guaranteed with Donegal and Cedar Cliff colliding in the 5A final on Friday at Penn State. The Indians blanked their league rival Lampeter-Strasburg 7-0 to earn a spot in the gold medal game. The Colts nipped West Allegheny 6-5 for the other berth in the championship.

Chambersburg is knocked out for the second straight year by defending state champ Hempfield Area 11-4.