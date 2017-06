× East Hempfield Police searching for missing Lancaster man

LANCASTER, Pa. — The East Hempfield Police Department has a report of a missing person in Lancaster county.

James “Kelly” Rowland, 50, has been missing since Monday. Rowland is described as a white male, 190lbs, with thin brown hair. He also drives a black Toyota Rav4, with PA liscence plate PZ5F67. His family has not seen or had contact with him since Monday.

Anyone with information should call (717)898-3103