Family finds body of their dog floating in their backyard pool, 4 days after it was stolen

RIEGELSVILLE, Bucks County — A family discovered the body of their stolen dog floating in their backyard pool, four days after it was taken, police say.

According to a Pennsylvania State Police report, the victims’ dog, a Brindle English Bulldog, was taken from their property on the 100 block of Cedar Road in Riegelsville Borough at about 11 p.m. on June 5. The dog was outside in the rear of the property at the time of the incident.

Four days later, the victim’s daughter and father-in-law discovered the dog’s body in their above-ground pool, slightly submerged, under the pool’s solar cover. The dog had its nails clipped after it was taken, and appeared to have been severely beaten, with wounds to its face, legs and body.

The victim’s father-in-law told police the dog was most likely put in the pool between 10 p.m. on June 8 and 1 p.m. on June 9.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers at (800) 4PA-TIPS.