FOX43 Finds Them: Police seek your help catching their Most Wanted

YORK, YORK COUNTY, Pa.– FOX43 Finds Them is a new segment where police officers will stop by the set of FOX43 Morning News to offer up information on the Most Wanted criminals in the area.

Today, Trooper Brent Miller of the Pennsylvania State Police is stopping by to discuss the following wanted criminals:

1. James Young Starcher (DOB 04/14/81)-36 YOA

Wanted: Robbery, Theft by Unlawful Taking or Disposition, Receiving Stolen Property

Location: M&T Bank, 6960 Delta Road, Peach Bottom Twp, York County

Stolen: $1,484.00

Incident Date: March 30, 2012 at 1247 hours

Charges Filed: May 16, 2012

2. Robert Preston DAY III (DOB 07/01/85)-31 YOA

Wanted: Criminal Attempt Rape Threat of Forcible Compulsion, Simple Assault, Harassment

Location: 17 Berlin St, Jefferson Borough, York County

Incident Date: October 21, 2016 at 2323 hours

Charges Filed: October 22, 2016