FOX43 Finds Them: Police seek your help catching their Most Wanted

YORK, YORK COUNTY, Pa.– FOX43 Finds Them is a new segment where police officers will stop by the set of FOX43 Morning News to offer up information on the Most Wanted criminals in the area.
Today, Trooper Brent Miller of the Pennsylvania State Police is stopping by to discuss the following wanted criminals:
1. James Young Starcher (DOB 04/14/81)-36 YOA
Wanted: Robbery, Theft by Unlawful Taking or Disposition, Receiving Stolen Property
Location: M&T Bank, 6960 Delta Road, Peach Bottom Twp, York County
Stolen: $1,484.00
Incident Date: March 30, 2012 at 1247 hours
Charges Filed: May 16, 2012
2. Robert Preston DAY III (DOB 07/01/85)-31 YOA
Wanted: Criminal Attempt Rape Threat of Forcible Compulsion, Simple Assault, Harassment
Location: 17 Berlin St, Jefferson Borough, York County
Incident Date: October 21, 2016 at 2323 hours
Charges Filed: October 22, 2016