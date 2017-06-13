× Lancaster County jury convicts Leeton Thomas of double homicide, other charges

LANCASTER — A Lancaster County jury found Leeton Thomas guilty Tuesday of all counts regarding the June 2015 stabbing deaths of an East Drumore Township woman and her daughter during an early-morning break-in that severely injured the woman’s other daughter, the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office reported.

The jury deliberated for about 2 1/2 hours before deciding the case at about 2:30 p.m.

The panel of seven women and five men convicted Thomas, 40, of:

2 counts of 1 st -degree murder

-degree murder 1 count of attempted homicide

1 count of burglary

The attack occurred on June 11, 2016. Assistant District Attorney Christopher P. Larsen told the jury that Thomas cut a window in the screen of the victim’s home, entered, and then brutally stabbed the victim and her two daughters. Larsen called the killings “assassinations” to avoid pending prosecution for the alleged sex abuse of a girl.

The surviving daughter, now 17, testified during the trial and identified Thomas, who she knew as “Pie,” as the killer.

A penalty hearing will begin Wednesday morning, after which the jury will return a sentence of life in prison or death.