× Member’s 1st Credit Union donates stuffed animals for children to Upper Allen Police

UPPER ALLEN TWP., Cumberland County, Pa — Member’s 1st Federal Credit Union’s Market Plaza Way Branch conducted a bear donation fundraiser and gathered over 200 stuffed animals. They presented the stuffed animals to the Upper Allen Police on Tuesday June 13, 2017. The stuffed animals will be given to children in an effort to help calm their fears on the scene of emergency type calls. The Upper Allen Township Police are very much appreciative of Member’s 1st employees of the Market Plaza Way Branch.